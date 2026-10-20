On October 1st the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) published bulletin Number 137 titled “Circular relationships among AI firms.” The bulletin quantifies something many of us watching the AI capex boom have been pointing out for months that a large and growing share of investment flowing into AI firms is circular. Between 2021 and 2025, 28.7% of AI firms’ investment deal value went to other AI firms, and 55.2% of the capital coming into AI firms came from other AI firms. Even more striking, of the intra-AI investment deals, 16.1% by count and 46.4% by value also involved commercial supply-chain relationships between the same parties. Most of this is upstream, both compute and infrastructure, where a supplier finances its customer (or vice versa) while also selling it critical inputs.

The BIS states that these overlapping financing and commercial relationships are not accidental. They arise because of information asymmetries, scarce critical inputs, relationship specific investments, and the sheer scale of capital required before meaningful revenues appear. In theory, they can help solve firm-level contracting problems. In practice, as the BIS notes, they create macroeconomic risks around endogenous demand, correlated exposures, and opacity. In other words there are legitimate reasons why these ecosystems begin but as the pace of investment grows so do the risks. I have been making versions of these same points on X and in my Substack pieces on the AI infrastructure buildout.

The BIS bulletin defines and measures circularity and outlines a formal framework of the AI relationships. However, I will focus this discussion on summarizing the bulletin’s section on the macroeconomic risks titled Economic implications of circular investment relationships.