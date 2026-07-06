If you have followed my work on X (@DowdEdward), listened to the podcasts, or read “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Death in 2021 and 2022, you already know where I am coming from. I spent years on Wall Street running a $14 billion equity growth fund at BlackRock. What started out as digging into excess mortality and sudden deaths after the COVID rollout, turned into a broader mission: separating signal from noise on the biggest issues shaping our lives right now.

This Substack is the next step. It is a place for clear-eyed analysis without the filters, spin, or institutional constraints where we can exchange ideas together. I am going beyond the narrative on four core themes that matter:

· COVID Truth: The excess deaths, the disability spikes, the cancers in younger people, and what the official data actually shows versus what we are told. At my company, Phinance Technologies, we have been tracking this since day one. The numbers do not lie, even when the institutions try to bury them.

· Finance and the Economy: Macro reality checks. Credit cycles, debt, inflation signals, recession risks, capital flows, and what it all means for your wallet and the markets.

· Politics and Culture: The stories we are sold about power, institutions, and “progress.” Who benefits, who pays, and what the real incentives are. No sacred cows.

· Healthy Mindset: Truth is the ultimate health hack. Once you stop swallowing the official line and start looking at reality with your own eyes, everything else improves including your decisions, your resilience, your ability to navigate whatever comes next. I have been through my own battles and come out the other side stronger. This is not woo-woo; it is data-driven clarity.

Here’s how it works:

Free subscribers get the core articles, regular updates, and the main written analysis. That is the foundation…solid, no-BS takes you can share and reference.

Paid subscribers (@$8/month) get the premium layer: video analysis of breaking events as they unfold, plus my raw, initial takes before they get polished or filtered for wider audiences. Think first-draft thoughts, unscripted breakdowns, and deeper dives into the data that do not always make it into public posts. It is the stuff I used to keep closer to the vest because of potential censorship. You will also get priority access to certain offerings.

Why am I doing this now?

The narratives are cracking faster than ever, and the gap between what the data says and what we are fed is widening. Whether it is economic “soft landings,” health statistics, cultural stories, unbridled migration and demographic generational conflicts…the people in charge keep getting surprised by reality. I am not here to predict every twist rather I am here to give you the tools and the perspective, so you are not surprised.

This is not another echo chamber but rather a place for people with an open mind. This Substack is for those who are tired of being gaslit by institutions that have lost the plot. Investors, parents, professionals, and general skeptics/truth seekers want to understand what is actually happening so they can make better decisions for themselves and their families. If any of this resonates with you, hit the Subscribe button and share this Substack with people you care about who need to see beyond the noise.

The more of us who operate from reality instead of the propagandized establishment script, the better off we will all be. I’m excited to kick this off. I hope you are too. Thanks for being here. Feel free to suggest topics of interest in the comment section.

Ed Dowd

Independent analyst, Maui-based numbers guy who still calls it like he sees it.

P.S. My website eddowd.com has my most recent interviews and ability to schedule one-on-one conversations.