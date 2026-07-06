Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
5d

Hi Ed - I'm glad you allow free subscribers to comment. Sounds great and I'll pass this first substack along. Thanks for all you do

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
5d

I bought your book years ago and am tired of the gaslighting so this Substack is welcome indeed.

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