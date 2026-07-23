Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
1d

We’re already experiencing rolling Black Outs Mr. Dowd——our section of town lost power for 4 days over the Independence Day holiday and it was about 100 degrees F, no lights, no air, no fan..no nothing and it happened to be my Birthday—-July 4th. That was one hell of a Birthday Gift. We’ve lost power twice since but just hours, not days. I had anticipated this and had several battery powered lanterns and plenty of batteries, candles and flashlights—I see adverts for solar powered lithium battery packs on Greg Hunters show that go for a few thousand that I simply can’t afford and being an apartment dweller and disabled to boot myself—How long would you guess they’d be snatched by others as they charged by the solar panel? A couple of hours, if I were lucky—

God Bless

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
1d

It seems the Chinese always land on their feet. I recall from reading Michael Pillsbury's "The Hundred Year Marathon," and RFK Jr's "The Wuhan Cover-up," just how much know-how the federal government, Bill Gates, et al, have gifted to the CCP over these decades. I loathe the willful globalist corrosion of sovereignty and representative governments around the world, but have to remind myself in these topics beyond my comprehension to be careful what I wish for.

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