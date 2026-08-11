Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Fitzwilson's avatar
Bob Fitzwilson
18h

Thank you for what you do.

Reply
Share
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
18h

Ed, are you able to share your data with HHS or perhaps Senator Johnson? This is such a strong indication of the severe impact the COVID gene therapy is having on our citizens and our economy. Thanks for all you do.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative and others
82 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edward Dowd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture