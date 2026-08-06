Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Maria's avatar
Maria
6d

QE - makes me wish we were still on a gold backed system.

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Dan Star's avatar
Dan Star
6d

The Fed and its partner central banks create the emergencies.

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