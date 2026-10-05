Two weeks ago I wrote “The Fed Hiked Interest Rates Into a Supply Shock: Was It The Right Move?” Where I basically outlined that the Committee had followed a 3-month T-bill signal to hike into a supply shock it cannot fix with the policy rate, while the demand side of the economy is already softer than the headline labor data admitted. Housing is rolling over, the AI complex is crowded and levered, private credit is showing stress in the dark, and the Nonfarm payroll series continues to overstate breadth. The argument was simple: hiking into that mix treats a supply shock problem as a classic overheating problem, and that the Fed would likely have to reverse course down the line. Well last week, the second week after the rate hike decision, we have indications that the credit markets are giving them quick feedback that they made a policy error. I was even shocked at the speed of these developments.