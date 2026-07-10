Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Shannon's avatar
Shannon
1d

The silence is from those who, weary from the long fight against the tyranny and consistently warning friends and loved ones not to endanger themselves by partnering with a nefarious injection, have seen the consequences and know that there will be no justice, no reckoning. The exhaustion from those years and the subsequent devastation makes one desire to turn our attention away from the grief to some other experience which will bring meaning to our lives. It shifted all that we understood about the world, breaking our frame of reference and trust in institutions which should have protected us and instilled trauma for those who foreknew that those we warned would be harmed, sickened, disabled or killed. We now live on a battlefield with wounded peers who like shell shocked veterans look about for answers to the devastation that the program of needles piercing their skin wrought for the remainder of their lives.

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Murray Dougall's avatar
Murray Dougall
1d

Nice. Neatly summarised. THe lying was on a epic scale world wide. Once you, have seen you cannot unsee

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