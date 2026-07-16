Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Murray Dougall's avatar
Murray Dougall
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Great article. I also am following many other sceptics on the AI build out and the main questions so called investors are not asking is THE MODELLING FOR THE ROI WHERE IS IT. None of the hyperscalers have costed the expenses of the build out in their p & list yet and when they are forced perhaps they will then face a RECKONING of epic proportions.

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