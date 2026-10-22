Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
8d

I think you’re right about about post-election chaos. I live and work in a deep blue area; half my co-workers are on their eleventh Covid boosters. Nothing would surprise me but I really hope protesters don’t block the roads again. I’m a boring middle-aged woman who just wants to go to work.

Also I think Trump will do anything in his power to get gas to hover at or below $4 until Election Day.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative and others
Chris's avatar
Chris
8d

Ilhan Omar and medicare fraud in NYC

Reply
Share
10 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edward Dowd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture