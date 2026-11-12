Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
11h

Thanks, Ed for peeling the onion. The news gets a little stuck on the juicy details.

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1 reply by Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
11hEdited

Seeing the history of our trade deficits that have mushroomed since the 80s; reading books like The Hundred Year Marathon and The Wuhan Cover-up; watching as our manufacturing sector traveled overseas; and seeing Chinese military craft appear that curiously resemble US and western ones; I have always been baffled that some combination of entities within have apparently been willing to surrender know-how, intellectual property, and economic might, to a CCP that we used to think of as an ideological enemy. I would think it treasonous if I didn't know that occupants of our federal and corporate offices had our best interests at heart.

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