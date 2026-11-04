The midterms delivered what a handful of clear-eyed observers had been flagging for months: a decisive Democratic sweep that handed them the Senate and put the House firmly in their column. Flips in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, and Iowa were not supposed to be realistic under standard models. Yet they happened, along with gains elsewhere that pushed Democrats past the thresholds needed for both chambers. This is not a mandate for the blue team. It is a rejection of the path the country has been on. The lived experience of ordinary people overrode the official talking points.

Mark Mitchell of The Honest Poll and Rich Baris of Big Data Poll (the People’s Pundit) have been among the few on the right side of the aisle willing to say this outcome was possible, even likely. I follow both because they stick to the data even when it is painful. Neither is in the business of spinning bad numbers into a comforting story for donors or party leadership. Mitchell has repeatedly shown generic ballot environments in the D+8 to D+12 range in his own surveys, a double-digit leftward shift from 2024 conditions. Baris has described the House as gone and the Senate as a question of how many seats rather than whether control would flip. Their warnings were not based on wishful thinking about Democratic competence. They were based on fundamentals that were visible to anyone looking at the numbers instead of the narrative.

The reasons they have cited are straightforward:

Iran War

First is the Iran war. Baris has been blunt that an unpopular war produces defeat for the incumbent party in essentially every case. Voters tied the conflict directly to higher prices and to the administration’s lack of focus on domestic costs. Mitchell has noted that the war consumed political oxygen that should have gone to economic populism and visible reform. Both have pointed out that large segments of the 2024 coalition, especially independents and younger voters, did not sign up for another Middle East engagement after years of promises to avoid new wars. The result was measurable disaffection: economic approval numbers that stayed soft while foreign policy numbers deteriorated, and a generic ballot that never recovered.

Affordability

Second is the affordability problem for the average household. Official statistics and market headlines have not matched what people experience at the grocery store, the gas pump, or when trying to buy a first home. Mitchell’s polling has shown majorities, including many Trump voters, saying the economy works mainly for the wealthy and the well-connected. Baris has highlighted that voters blamed the war and the resulting price spikes for the absence of progress on the cost of living. Both have argued that declaring a “golden age” while rural and working-class households face higher input costs (diesel, fertilizer, insurance) was never going to land. The data on promise-keeping has been equally clear in Mitchell’s surveys: only about a third of Americans say the current administration has kept its promises more than recent presidents. That is a mandate measured against its own terms and found wanting.

Failure to Deliver on Agenda

Third is the failure to prioritize the economic and reform agenda that built the coalition in the first place. Donor-driven priorities and messaging that treated voter concerns as temporary or overstated produced the opposite of the intended effect. Said plainly the “Let them eat cake!” vibe was a disaster. Shifts among independents, Gen Z, and parts of the working-class base were visible in the polls both men have tracked. Large swings in states such as North Carolina and Texas were not anomalies; they were consistent with the national environment those polls described.

None of this requires believing Democratic leaders suddenly became strategic geniuses. It requires accepting that high prices plus an unpopular war is a toxic combination for any governing party in a midterm. The numbers were available for months. Mitchell and Baris reported them without the usual hedging.

My Bottom Line: “It’s The Economy Stupid”

On the economy itself, the picture for the typical household has been poor for some time. In my own work at Phinance Technologies and in the analysis I have published at Beyond the Narrative, the real economy outside the top tier has shown recessionary characteristics. Headline job growth has been repeatedly revised downward after the fact; hundreds of thousands of positions that were initially reported simply disappeared in subsequent updates. The consumer side has been weak even as AI-related investment and a narrow set of equity names carried the indices. That is a classic K-shaped setup: the upper slice remains insulated while the broader base deals with elevated costs, constrained credit, and limited real wage gains after inflation. Credit-market signals have pointed to policy errors, and the Fed’s earlier moves into a supply-constrained environment added friction rather than relief. AI capital spending has papered over some of the underlying softness, but it does not change the experience of households that do not own concentrated equity portfolios or work in the hyperscaler ecosystem. Official narratives of strength have not aligned with the data on revisions, disability trends, or household balance sheets for the middle and lower segments.

The blue team does not have a mandate. What the midterms showed is that voters will punish the party in power when everyday costs remain high and when promised focus on those costs is displaced by other priorities. The average person’s economy has been a disaster relative to the claims made about it. The numbers do not lie, even when the institutions and the messaging try to bury the gap between the official story and the grocery receipt. Mitchell and Baris kept pointing at that gap. Anyone serious about the next cycle would be wise to do the same.

Side note: Was there cheating? Likely but the above reasons were the majority of the blue wave.

“Better is a poor person who walks in his integrity than one who is crooked in speech and is a fool.” Proverbs 19:1