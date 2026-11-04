Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
2d

Once again you picked the perfect Bible verse!

Yeah, my mortgage just went up $250/month, my hours at work are all over the place, my kids’ vehicles need expensive repairs and I have 2 brothers in the military and I had really thought we were going to be out of stupid foreign entanglements for a while. Silly me. I didn’t vote blue, but none of this surprised me.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
2d

A great victory for the WEF/Transnational gangsters that are eroding the sinews of this great country.

Reply
Share
3 replies
112 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edward Dowd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture