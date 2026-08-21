Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
5d

I had to google the difference between private capital and private equity. “All private capital is private equity, but not all private equity is private capital.”

Okay, I’ll take it under advisement.

I recall the phony Congressional disgruntlement when Michael Milken was “discovered” to be engaged in racketeering. He hardly got a spanking from the court, but his victims got a life sentence of grief. America is a Wild West noir with no sheriff in it. Town of Imagine, down the road from Deadwood.

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
5d

I’m glad you wrote this. I’ve got church friends who sell life insurance, they are mostly recent (<10 years in the States) immigrants who don’t seem to understand that these life insurance policies can be tampered with in the fashion you describe. They’re making money hand over fist right now, so they won’t listen to most people, but I’m glad you’re putting this out there for the rest of us.

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