Today’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, engineered in plain sight by President Trump after direct outreach to the board, produced exactly the equity reaction one would expect from a market still trading narrative over cycle. Shares surged roughly 30 percent, adding nearly a trillion dollars in market value in a single session and dragging the broader indexes higher with it. The board cited “input from senior levels of the United States government” and satisfaction with Huang’s “candor,” reversing its explicit statement only days earlier that it did not intend to reinstate him.

None of this alters the analysis I laid out on November 12. In that piece I noted that the AI complex had already cracked on fundamentals well before the personal revelations and the resignation. Private credit flows supporting data-center buildout had paused. Neocloud bond spreads had blown out…CoreWeave paper issued near 9.6 percent trading at yields approaching 15 percent, convertible bonds of peers dropping sharply in price. Hyperscalers were reassessing the pace of capital expenditure as the second derivative of spending turned down amid legitimate questions about return on invested capital. Power and grid constraints, not chip supply, were the binding limit. Circular financing arrangements that had propped up apparent demand were under scrutiny. Credit driven booms/bust cycles do not care about who occupies the corner office. The long-term trend had already flipped; rallies were, and remain, hope trades in an unwind.