Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Brad Bolton's avatar
Brad Bolton
Oct 13

We know the destination, just not the hour of arrival. It’s like standing on the side of the road, watching a wreck unfold frame by frame

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1 reply by Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative
Rebel by Nature's avatar
Rebel by Nature
Oct 13

Yup, nothing new under the sun. Unfortunately it seems there is almost nowhere to hide. Pensions, insurance companies, et all have been drawn into the elaborate scheme and those who depend upon the supposedly safe investment will be hurt most.

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