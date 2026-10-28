Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Maria's avatar
Maria
13h

This is why the Federal Reserve needs to be dissolved. That it comes down to one man, one vote is absurd. Why should this organization have this much power and influence?

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3 replies by Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative and others
Mark wells's avatar
Mark wells
13h

Thanks Ed! Always love to hear your thinking!

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1 reply by Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative
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