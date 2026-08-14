Ed Dowd: Beyond the Narrative

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Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
11h

Thanks for reading the WSJ so I don’t have to.

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Maria's avatar
Maria
11hEdited

Great analysis! I’ve been watching the cash flow circle jerk between Nvidia and Open AI as well as Anthropic. AMD is also getting in on the party. Plus, when you realize these models are trained on data complied and scrubbed by people who are far left of center, you get the feeling the Matrix is real and it’s happening. Scary indeed.

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